Butcher shop opens meat vending machine to bring in the bacon

A butcher in Sacramento is thinking out of the box, creating a vending machine for meat. (Source: KOVR, ERIC VELDMAN MILLER, CNN)
By Andrew Haubner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Ca. (KOVR) – A butcher in Sacramento is thinking out of the box, creating a vending machine for meat.

The idea is to make quality products available both before his store opens and after it closes.

“We wanted to expand our hours,” butcher Eric Veldman Miller explained. “We wanted to expand to seven days originally.”

With staffing shortages nationwide and upfront costs skyrocketing, Miller and his partners came up with the idea to create a vending machine.

“All the products that go in there are ground fresh and then vacuum sealed here in the shop,” Miller said.

Customers tap the type of meat they want on the screen, swipe a card and leave with the food.

While it’s designed for after-hours customers, people can use the machine during store hours if they just want quick convenience.

Miller hopes the vending machine is another way to generate revenue even when his butcher shop is closed.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

