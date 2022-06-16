WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
By Ben Bokun
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) - A young girl in Wisconsin was killed Tuesday morning after she got hit by a car driven by her mother.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old girl was running alongside a 2019 GMC Yukon when she fell and was then struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the incident happen in their neighborhood before about eight police cars responded to the scene.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jody Lemmens said they believe no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that the mother was working with their investigation.

“We’re looking for support for the family because this was a pretty tragic event,” Lemmens said.

Authorities gave no immediate word if the mother would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WGBA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels are among the highest paid jobs in...
Top 30 highest-paying jobs in South Mississippi that don’t require a college degree
The search is over for Nicholas “Josh” Shiyou. Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Investigators say wanted Hancock County man now in custody
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies tased and arrested a naked man, video from a bystander showed.
Naked man tased, arrested at gas station
D’Iberville police responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 p.m. on Avondale Circle, just...
Shots fired in D’Iberville neighborhood
Brianna Nicole Chevalier, 27, of Gulfport, is held on a charge of leaving the scene of an...
Suspected arrested in reported Biloxi hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Sarah Palin, a Republican seeking the sole U.S. House seat in Alaska, speaks during a...
Sarah Palin advances to Alaska US House special election
47 cats rescued from car during heat wave
Some Mississippi lawmakers say they do not think the state will suspend its gas tax.
Mississippi lawmakers weigh in on possibility of suspending state gas tax
The case involved a lawsuit filed in Alameda County that said the online retail giant knowingly...
Court: Amazon customers can sue over lack of toxic warnings