Wednesday’s Forecast

Better rain chances today thanks to an upper disturbance moving into our region from the east. Scattered thunderstorms, are expected to develop across the southeast U.S. region today, including in parts of South Mississippi. All of today’s thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy downpours and lightning. Some of today’s thunderstorms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts over 50 to 60 mph as well as hail the size of a quarter. Thankfully the risk of tornadoes is near-zero for us today. Rain amounts by the end of Wednesday may reach one to two inches across South Mississippi. Besides the rain chances, plan on plenty of heat with highs in the 90s and a heat index of 100 to 105.

