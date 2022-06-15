Teacher, coach honored as Lions Club Father of the Year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man received a big honor ahead of Father’s Day. The Lions Club of Biloxi awarded Ryan Rockholt with this year’s Mark A. Barhanovich Father of the Year award.

Rockholt helps to inspire his community as a teacher and coach in the Harrison County School District, and his family knows they can count on him.

“My dad is always there for my sister and I. He is just a very good person,” said his daughter Baylin Rockholt, who nominated her dad for the award.

Ryan Rockholt: “If you boil all the problems down in this country to one defining factor that it all stems from, I believe it is fatherless homes and divided families,” Rockholt said. “Our country’s divorce rates hover around 50%. One of my jobs in my classrooms is to teach my students how to combat that statistic and how to have healthy, functioning relationships.”

As part of the celebrations, Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich proclaimed June 15 as Ryan Rockholt Day.

