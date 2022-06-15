WLOX Careers
State leaders react to bipartisan U.S. gun control proposal

By Patrice Clark
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a wave of unrelenting mass shootings and a cry for gun reform, a tentative deal is now being proposed in the U.S. Senate.

A bill still has to be worked out and voted on, but the framework is sparking much debate.

Mississippi Democratic Chairman Tyree Irving says the recent string of senseless mass shootings in this country is horrific and heartbreaking. So to hear that a bipartisan senate group has proposed the framework for gun safety reform in the country is good news.

“We did not have any gun regulation in the early 90s, so it’s been about 30 years,” he said. “We have continued to have mass killings skyrocket.”

State Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson says he is pleased to hear that both Republicans and Democrats are working together on solutions to combat senseless crime in the country.

“I think that there are ways that the bipartisan group of Republicans and Democrats can work across the aisle to find solutions without creating a political attack on one another,” he said. “That is really what is missing in our country right now.”

The framework on the table addresses several issues, like school safety and support for students. It also focuses on mental health. Gipson agrees that all those steps are important.

He is not for anything that will violate people’s 2nd Amendment rights.

“Some of these features that the Senate proposed make sense, such as school resources and mental health resources,” he explained. “At the end of the day, my number one goal and number one concern is that Congress doesn’t take this opportunity to strip away law abiding gun owners’ rights and citizens’ rights. Not only our rights, but the rights of the next generation.”

As for Irving, he supports the idea of providing funding to incentivize states to pass “red flag” laws, as well as enhancing the background check system for gun buyers under 21.

“I think two of the recent mass killings were done by 18-year-old kids. I feel just getting Congress back on track into looking at some control measures is a plus, plus, plus.”

