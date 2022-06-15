WLOX Careers
Mississippi Power Rescue Rodeo features emergency response teams in action

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Sharpening rescue skills and getting the competitive juices flowing are what more than 400 utility first responders are going through this week out at Mississippi Power’s Plant Watson.

One scenario facing ERT members is a worker getting injured and having a piece of metal sticking out of his side. It’s up to the team to triage the situation and get that worker to safety.

This type of exercise and others are being performed this week at the Southern Company’s Annual Rescue Rodeo.

“Our ERT teams come together to practice some life-saving techniques,” said Conrad Amos, manager at Plant Watson. “We have about 12 teams here representing about 15 facilities across our system. Our number one focus is to learn these techniques and be able to respond to any type of emergency that we could have at the plant.”

Technically, it’s an exercise, but for many of the teams, the rodeo gets competitive.

“We’re all super competitive, so surely there’s competition going on,” Amos added. “There’s a lot of hazards at the plant, but we have employees that have stepped up and volunteered to be part of this emergency response team.”

