MDOT needs public’s input on electric vehicle infrastructure

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is currently developing an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, which will ensure that both locals and visitors have access to Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The goal of the project is to provide better connectivity between rural and urban areas in Mississippi.

The funds for the project, if approved, will come from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, which is providing funding to states in order to employ their own EV charging infrastructure. NEVI’s goal is to assist states in establishing a more interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability, according to MDOT’s website.

MDOT has issued a short survey with the purpose of gathering information from the public about Mississippian’s traveling habits and opinions on electric vehicles.

MDOT Executive Director, Brad White, told WLOX that electric vehicles are on the horizon for transportation infrastructure.

“MDOT is seeking input from the public on where and how we channel potential federal resources to accommodate them as we prepare our long range plan for them to the Federal Highway Administration,” White said.

In order to receive the funding, MDOT must submit a deployment plan to the Federal Highway Administration by August 1, 2022, detailing the plan’s goals and how they would use NEVI’s funds.

If you have input that would be useful to MDOT, you can take their survey here. All submissions must be received by July 15, 2022.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.