WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

MDOT needs public’s input on electric vehicle infrastructure

MDOT has issued a short survey with the purpose of gaining the public's input on Electric...
MDOT has issued a short survey with the purpose of gaining the public's input on Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is currently developing an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, which will ensure that both locals and visitors have access to Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The goal of the project is to provide better connectivity between rural and urban areas in Mississippi.

The funds for the project, if approved, will come from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, which is providing funding to states in order to employ their own EV charging infrastructure. NEVI’s goal is to assist states in establishing a more interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access, and reliability, according to MDOT’s website.

MDOT has issued a short survey with the purpose of gathering information from the public about Mississippian’s traveling habits and opinions on electric vehicles.

MDOT Executive Director, Brad White, told WLOX that electric vehicles are on the horizon for transportation infrastructure.

“MDOT is seeking input from the public on where and how we channel potential federal resources to accommodate them as we prepare our long range plan for them to the Federal Highway Administration,” White said.

In order to receive the funding, MDOT must submit a deployment plan to the Federal Highway Administration by August 1, 2022, detailing the plan’s goals and how they would use NEVI’s funds.

If you have input that would be useful to MDOT, you can take their survey here. All submissions must be received by July 15, 2022.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels are among the highest paid jobs in...
Top 30 highest-paying jobs in South Mississippi that don’t require a college degree
The search is over for Nicholas “Josh” Shiyou. Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Investigators say wanted Hancock County man now in custody
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies tased and arrested a naked man, video from a bystander showed.
Naked man tased, arrested at gas station
Brianna Nicole Chevalier, 27, of Gulfport, is held on a charge of leaving the scene of an...
Suspected arrested in reported Biloxi hit-and-run
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Good news in the tropics: still no tropical threats to MS over the next five days. That’s...
Wesley's Wednesday 8 AM Tropics Update
A chance for showers and thunderstorms across our region today. Meanwhile, the above-normal...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Katelyn Perry, 2022 Miss Gulf Coast, is only 5 days away from the Miss Mississippi parade and...
2022 Miss Gulf Coast prepares for Miss Mississippi
Better rain chances today with damaging t-storms possible. Otherwise, still on the hot side.
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast