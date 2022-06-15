Long Beach receives $4.3 million for Gateway Harbor Project

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A project talked about for years in the Friendly City is set to become a reality.

Long Beach is moving forward with a plan designed to improve the appearance of the city along Highway 90.

Congressman Steven Palazzo joined Mayor George Bass on Tuesday to announce the city is receiving $4.3 million from the federal government for the Gateway Harbor project.

Bass hopes the additional signage and beautification effort will lead to more visitors stopping in Long Beach.

“What we’re trying to do here is give us an identity,” Bass said. “If we could get people to stop at our two traffic signals, we think that will help us draw more people in and we’re hoping this will help us open up to development. I’ve been talking to developers about Highway 90 and they’re excited about what we’re trying to do.”

The funding was made possible through a Congressional appropriations request.

“It’s a quality of life and an environmental issue. It’s going to help provide for the runoff to be a lot cleaner going into the Gulf,” said Rep. Palazzo. “Our beaches and the water is a huge attraction for hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, which improves all of our quality of life.”

The gateway plans call for a series of landmarks along the beach front including additional signage, improved landscaping and a lighthouse. According to Bass, the Board of Aldermen will discuss the next steps for beginning work on the gateway project at the next board meeting.

