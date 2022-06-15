WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Long Beach receives $4.3 million for Gateway Harbor Project

Congressman Steven Palazzo joined Mayor George Bass to announce the city is receiving $4.3 million from the federal government for the Gateway Harbor project.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A project talked about for years in the Friendly City is set to become a reality.

Long Beach is moving forward with a plan designed to improve the appearance of the city along Highway 90.

Congressman Steven Palazzo joined Mayor George Bass on Tuesday to announce the city is receiving $4.3 million from the federal government for the Gateway Harbor project.

Bass hopes the additional signage and beautification effort will lead to more visitors stopping in Long Beach.

“What we’re trying to do here is give us an identity,” Bass said. “If we could get people to stop at our two traffic signals, we think that will help us draw more people in and we’re hoping this will help us open up to development. I’ve been talking to developers about Highway 90 and they’re excited about what we’re trying to do.”

The funding was made possible through a Congressional appropriations request.

“It’s a quality of life and an environmental issue. It’s going to help provide for the runoff to be a lot cleaner going into the Gulf,” said Rep. Palazzo. “Our beaches and the water is a huge attraction for hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, which improves all of our quality of life.”

The gateway plans call for a series of landmarks along the beach front including additional signage, improved landscaping and a lighthouse. According to Bass, the Board of Aldermen will discuss the next steps for beginning work on the gateway project at the next board meeting.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Nicole Chevalier, 27, of Gulfport, is held on a charge of leaving the scene of an...
Suspected arrested in reported Biloxi hit-and-run
The search is over for Nicholas “Josh” Shiyou. Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Investigators say wanted Hancock County man now in custody
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies tased and arrested a naked man, video from a bystander showed.
Naked man tased, arrested at gas station
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels are among the highest paid jobs in...
Top 30 highest-paying jobs in South Mississippi that don’t require a college degree

Latest News

Target dates to reopen have been pushed back several times due to construction issues but now...
City leaders making final improvements on Soria City splash pad
Congressman Steven Palazzo joined Mayor George Bass on Tuesday to announce the city is...
Long Beach receives $4.3 million for Gateway Harbor Project
Kevin Riley owner of Dad’s Super pawn shop shares his thoughts on gun reform proposal.
Coast residents react to potential bipartisan gun control deal in Congress
COVID cases in Mississippi climb again as vaccine rates for children rank among lowest in U.S.