Coast residents react to potential bipartisan gun control deal in Congress

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People are reacting to the bipartisan gun control deal reached by U.S. senators after back-to-back mass shootings.

Recent mass shootings have called for Congress to act on stricter gun laws. On Sunday, a bipartisan agreement was reached in the Senate.

The agreement includes strengthening background checks for those under 21, incentivizing states to pass red flag laws, keeping guns away from people who pose a threat and increasing funding for school security and mental health programs.

Kevin Riley owns Dad’s Super Pawn, and as a gun dealer, he feels he has a huge responsibility on his hands.

Riley said he has weekly meetings with his staff to go over customer red flags. These red flags will help staff determine whether it is safe to sell someone a gun.

“We are one of the only gun dealers in the South who have a compliance officer on-site every day. We follow the laws above and beyond,” Riley said.

Riley agrees with funding for mental health programs and higher school security; however, he said enacting red flag laws could be dangerous.

“There are so many fairytales about spouses and other people that can be made up and unconfirmed,” Riley said.

Attorney and firearm instructor Jason Savarese said running mental health background checks is going to be complicated.

“If I am clinically depressed and diagnosed, that is probably going to qualify as a mental health diagnosis. If I have schizophrenia on the other end of the spectrum, that would be more concerning where we don’t want that person running around with the firearm, but where do you draw the line?” Savarese said.

Savarese said it seems like Congress is trying to avoid digging deeper into mental health.

“That’s really the hard work that they are going to have to do to really address the underlying issues of why kids bring a gun to school and shoot up the school,” Savarese said.

This deal is still in the beginning stages, but if passed, the proposal will be the first major gun law to make it through Congress in decades.

