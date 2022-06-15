Juneteenth celebrations to take place across South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday for the second year, South Mississippi is celebrating in a plethora of ways.

Juneteenth, which is a blend of the words ‘June’ and ‘nineteenth,’ was declared as a federal holiday by President Biden in June 2021. However, the important day has been celebrated for years.

Juneteenth marks the day, June 19, 1865, when the last U.S. slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas. The Emancipation Proclamation technically freed slaves in the South in 1863, but it was not enforced in many areas of the region until the end of the Civil War.

To celebrate this important day, also known as Freedom Day or Juneteenth Independence Day, events are being held across the coast throughout the weekend. Below is a list of events each day, along with their times and locations. Events at 100 Men Hall require collecting a FREE ticket here in order to RSVP.

Thursday, June 16th Mary Spinks-Thigpen Oratorical Contest - Gulfport - 6:19 p.m. - Isiah Fredricks Community Center

Friday, June 17th Outside African Drumming & Dancing - Bay St. Louis - 6 p.m. - 100 Men Hall (RSVP) Juneteenth Kick-Off Party - Gulfport - 7:19 p.m. - Isiah Fredricks Community Center

Saturday, June 18th 5K Unity Walk - Biloxi - 9 a.m. - O’Reilly Park 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration - Pearl River County - 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - J.P. Johnson Park Juneteenth Freedom Promenade & Festival - Gulfport - 11:19 a.m.-7 p.m. - Isiah Fredricks Ball Fields Juneteenth Celebration - Biloxi - 12-5 p.m. - John Henry Beck Park Juneteenth Celebration - Gautier - 1-5 p.m. - George Martin City Park Ancestors Jubilee by Retrofit with Bamboula - Bay St. Louis - 7 p.m. - 100 Men Hall (RSVP)

Sunday, June 19th Day of Juneteenth / Freedom Brunch & Awards - 11:19 a.m. - Gulfport - Isiah Fredricks Community Center Cocktail Class with Taariq David - Bay St. Louis - 4 p.m. - 100 Men Hall (RSVP)

