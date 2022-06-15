First Enviva shipment sets sail from Pascagoula Port

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets marked yet another milestone in Mississippi on Wednesday.

Enviva celebrated its first shipment of product from its new terminal at the Port of Pascagoula.

“We started our journey right here in Mississippi, which has been home to Enviva operations for over a decade,” Enviva official Jason Eberstein said to a crowd before the ship departed. “While this is the first shipment, it represents many more to come.”

The small pellets are used as a renewable and sustainable energy source for utility customers across the globe.

The first 18,000 tons ever produced at Enviva’s new Lucedale facility were loaded onto the UBC Sacramento Wednesday and set sail for Guadeloupe and Martinique.

“They’re using our wood pellets right here in the Caribbean to displace coal and to fight climate change,” Eberstein told WLOX. “The pellets we manufacture here in Mississippi are manufactured by Mississippians. The low-value wood fiber we use is grown by Mississippians. It’s transported by Mississippians.”

It’s shipped through Pascagoula’s gateway to global markets.

“We have one of the deepest and widest channels in the gulf coast region,” said Randy Bosarge, President of Jackson County Board of Supervisors President.

Right now, county leaders are looking to make it even bigger.

“We are in the process of having some engineering work done to see if we can widen the channel and go deeper if we can,” Bosarge said. “And what that does is it allows us to bring in, you know, larger ships, hopefully, and have more ship traffic coming through our port.”

According to a press release, the port currently supports about 400 jobs across Jackson, Harrison and George counties, and that number continues to grow.

“Enviva brings green-collared jobs to Jackson County,” Port Director Mark McAndrews said. “We’re thrilled to work with Enviva, a long-time supplier of renewable energy that enables countries to move away from fossil fuels to a carbon-negative future.”

He added: that the majority of Enviva’s future shipments are destined for Asia.

“Jackson County has a strong, long maritime heritage, and we are going to continue to build on that,” McAndrews said.

Enviva’s new $60-million terminal located right on the port is able to store about 90,000 tons of pellets.

They expect to ship one full vessel each week.

