Double shootings in Biloxi potentially related, police say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are currently investigating two potentially related shooting incidents that occurred in Biloxi Monday and Wednesday.

The first shooting occurred at the 100 block of Rodenberg Avenue on Monday around 10 p.m. Police arrived on scene to find a business and two apartments struck by bullets. While investigating the incident, a 21-year-old male victim who had been struck was transported to a local hospital. He has since been treated and released.

Shots rang out again at around 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, only a short distance away at the 1600 Block of Irish Hill Drive. A short time after officers responded to the area, a victim called police from a different location reporting his vehicle being struck by bullets as he drove by the area. While investigating the incident, a 17-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He has also since been treated and released.

A neighbor in the area, who allegedly grew up around guns and had a federal firearm license, told WLOX that they thought the shots sounded as if they came from a fully automatic weapon. This has not been denied or confirmed by the police.

“That’s the ninth shooting I’ve heard since moving here in July of 2021. I never heard about the shootings here reported though. I’ve called 911 several times myself on this matter. People hang out at the store on the corner and that’s where the shootings come from,” the neighbor said.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding these incidents or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

