CTA offering free transportation on ‘Try Transit Thursday’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, the Coast Transit Authority is offering free public transportation to all of its customers throughout the day.

While it’s no secret that gas prices have been steadily increasing for some time, CTA is implementing “Try Transit Thursday” in an effort to show locals and tourists alike how riding public transportation can save gas as well as money.

The event will last all day Thursday. Transit centers can be found at 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Biloxi as well as 1401 20th Ave. in Gulfport.

For more information on Coast Transit Authority and Try Transit Day on Thursday, June 16, visit www.coasttranist.com or visit their Facebook page.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.