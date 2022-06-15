WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CTA offering free transportation on ‘Try Transit Thursday’

The event will last all day Thursday. (Photo source: WLOX News)
The event will last all day Thursday. (Photo source: WLOX News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, the Coast Transit Authority is offering free public transportation to all of its customers throughout the day.

While it’s no secret that gas prices have been steadily increasing for some time, CTA is implementing “Try Transit Thursday” in an effort to show locals and tourists alike how riding public transportation can save gas as well as money.

The event will last all day Thursday. Transit centers can be found at 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Biloxi as well as 1401 20th Ave. in Gulfport.

For more information on Coast Transit Authority and Try Transit Day on Thursday, June 16, visit www.coasttranist.com or visit their Facebook page.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels are among the highest paid jobs in...
Top 30 highest-paying jobs in South Mississippi that don’t require a college degree
The search is over for Nicholas “Josh” Shiyou. Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Investigators say wanted Hancock County man now in custody
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies tased and arrested a naked man, video from a bystander showed.
Naked man tased, arrested at gas station
Brianna Nicole Chevalier, 27, of Gulfport, is held on a charge of leaving the scene of an...
Suspected arrested in reported Biloxi hit-and-run
D’Iberville police responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 p.m. on Avondale Circle, just...
Shots fired in D’Iberville neighborhood

Latest News

credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Two victims were shot, but both have been treated and released from the hospital.
Double shootings in Biloxi potentially related, police say
Sharpening rescue skills and getting the competitive juices flowing are what more than 400...
Mississippi Power Rescue Rodeo features emergency response teams in action
Juneteenth events to take place across the coast this weekend.
Juneteenth celebrations to take place across South Mississippi