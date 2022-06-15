WLOX Careers
CAUGHT ON CAM: Black bear follows family on hiking trail

A Utah family with three young children came face-to-face with a black bear while hiking. (SOURCE: KUTV)
By Jim Spiewak
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – It was a beautiful day in British Columbia when a family out hiking noticed a black bear following them.

Brighton Peachey got the whole thing on camera.

She can be heard in the video telling her husband, “He’s following you, babe.”

It’s a fairly tame reaction after seeing a black bear trailing your family.

She follows it up with a more situationally appropriate “Oh, s***.”

Peachey said she was with her husband and their three kids between the ages of 1 and 6 years old.

“It just wasn’t fazed by us and kept following us,” she said.

The bear was blocking their way back to the parking lot, so they had to keep walking up the trail.

“Which was, like, a little nerve-racking when there’s a bear following you, but it was kind of our only option,” Peachey said.

Peacey said the bear followed them for about 20 minutes for more than half a mile but never got aggressive.

“I just kept thinking, ‘If this bear attacks, how am I going to cover my children and protect my children?’” she said.

The former University of Utah healthcare worker is now an outdoor family lifestyle influencer, so she’s pretty well-equipped and prepared for how to react in an encounter like this.

“I knew, yeah, that we just had to stay calm, and I had to, like, keep reminding my kids like, ‘Don’t run, don’t run, that will just spook the bear and make it worse,’” she said.

The bear eventually trailed off. Peachey said she teaches her children to respect the wild and that this incident won’t change the way they experience the outdoors because, to her, the risk is worth the reward.

“You’re in their territory, and even if you do all the things you’re supposed to do, they might not care, they still might just want to keep coming the direction they’re going or still come after you, so just a really good reminder to be cautious when you’re out there,” she said.

Peachey said she later found out officials closed off that area a number of times because of the bear’s increasingly aggressive behavior.

If you come across a bear in the wild, remember to do what this family did. Don’t turn your back on the bear, scream, run or make eye contact. Instead, stay calm, back away slowly and make yourself look as big as possible.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

