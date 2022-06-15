Blazing hot today. Few showers and storms possible.

The heat is on again! We’ll be in the low to mid 90s today with the heat index over 100. There is a chance for hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but some of us could get caught under heavy downpours. There is a low end risk for severe storms today. Storms may produce gusty winds or hail.

We’ll only cool down into the mid 70s by Thursday morning. There is a chance for a few showers and storms overnight tonight, but not everyone will see rain. Thursday afternoon will be blazing hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. There will be another chance for hit or miss showers and storms.

Rain chances will be a little lower Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible, but most of us will be dealing with more heat and humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.

In the tropics, there is a disturbance in the Western Caribbean that has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression. Even if it develops, it doesn’t look like a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast. We’ll watch for any changes.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.