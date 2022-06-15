WLOX Careers
Active shooter training session held at state supervisors’ convention

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Valuable lessons were taught in a room filled with county supervisors from across the state. They were doing their part to be better prepared to handle an active shooter situation.

“That’s why I’m here, to get the knowledge to know what to do and bring it back to my community,” said Jackson County Supervisor Ennit Morris.

Leaders took proactive steps on the heels of several mass shootings across the U.S., like the one in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“Uvalde is an example of a situation that’s high-risk, but low mobility,” said presenter Vaughn Baker. “We have elementary kids. So teaching them to fight back is not going to be realistic. So those are locations we have to make sure are very secure to prevent access to the attacker.”

Strategos International President Vaughn Baker gave the presentation and also focused on personal protection, church security, and school violence prevention training.

“One of the most important things is that we accept the crisis,” Baker added. “Once we accept the crisis, we now know how to respond to it. What happens is people experience normalcy bias where they don’t accept it, and they think it’s something else and they try to make up a reason for what those noises are they’re hearing, balloons popping, firecrackers, and things of that nature.”

Supervisor Morris said more training sessions like this one are needed, ultimately helping save lives.

“Everyone thinks, it won’t happen to me,” Morris said. “You think it will never happen to you, but you never know.”

