Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from program designed to feed hungry schoolchildren

Caron Jackson pleaded guilty to fraud charge.
Caron Jackson pleaded guilty to fraud charge.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman arrested in August 2021 in connection with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a nonprofit group has pleaded guilty to charges.

Tuesday, Auditor Shad White announced that Carol Jackson, the former executive director of On Track, pleaded guilty to fraud in Sunflower County.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Dewayne Richardson.

On Track was “supposedly administering a Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) program meant to provide meals to needy schoolchildren during the summer months.”

Instead, White said Jackson stole tens of thousands of dollars from the program, writing herself more than $20,000 in checks and withdrawing thousands of dollars more at a casino ATM. She also used nearly $2,000 on personal travel. In all, the amount Jackson stole was $62,627.66.

“Once again, we’ve seen money stolen from a program intended to help some of the poorest Mississippians,” White said. “Thanks to the efforts of the investigators at the Office of the State Auditor and prosecutors, this scheme has been stopped. We will continue to work hard protecting your money.”

Jackson will be sentenced at a later date.

