UPDATE: Investigators say wanted Hancock County man now in custody

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is over for Nicholas “Josh” Shiyou. Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office say the wanted man is now in custody.

Monday, investigators turned to the public for help finding the man wanted for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and kidnapping. But they warned, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say they tracked Shiyou to an apartment complex is owned by his mother - Shiyou Apartments, located at Shiyou Road and Hwy 603. Officials then made contact and talked him into surrendering Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies and US marshals had been looking for Shiyou since May when his ex-girlfriend claimed he held her hostage for three days.

Authorities said Shiyou has a history of domestic violence complaints by several woman, including three arrests since 2020. He’s also wanted on federal probation violation.

