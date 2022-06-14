Top 30 highest-paying jobs in South Mississippi that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the top 30 highest paying jobs in Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS that don’t require a college degree.

#30. Millwrights

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $53,620

#139 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $61,260

Employment: 39,240

Metros with highest average pay: Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590) --- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580) --- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#29. Sheet metal workers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $53,720

#159 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 460

National

Annual mean salary: $58,760

Employment: 122,630

Metros with highest average pay: Fairbanks, AK ($101,150) --- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930) --- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#28. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $53,900

#100 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $52,220

Employment: 367,200

Metros with highest average pay: Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970) --- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160) --- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($67,140)

#27. Food service managers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $54,800

#368 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 280

National

Annual mean salary: $63,970

Employment: 210,680

Metros with highest average pay: Trenton, NJ ($91,320) --- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860) --- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#26. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $54,990

#45 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,250

National

Annual mean salary: $48,290

Employment: 397,600

Metros with highest average pay: Fairbanks, AK ($72,500) --- Anchorage, AK ($71,840) --- Urban Honolulu, HI ($66,920)

#25. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $56,830

#447 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 300

National

Annual mean salary: $98,760

Employment: 128,230

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700) --- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740) --- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#24. Electricians

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $57,010

#246 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,770

National

Annual mean salary: $63,310

Employment: 650,580

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900) --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090) --- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#23. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $60,240

#448 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 560

National

Annual mean salary: $72,390

Employment: 1,242,490

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280) --- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660) --- Napa, CA ($92,620)

#22. Crane and tower operators

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $61,030

#82 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $65,270

Employment: 43,400

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160) --- Syracuse, NY ($103,350) --- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#21. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $62,150

#129 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $60,350

Employment: 172,830

Metros with highest average pay: Anchorage, AK ($88,140) --- Fairbanks, AK ($84,690) --- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#20. Boilermakers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $63,870

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $69,070

Employment: 12,920

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,660) --- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($96,080) --- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,620)

#19. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $63,910

#463 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $92,320

Employment: 243,920

Metros with highest average pay: Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860) --- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360) --- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#18. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $64,600

#364 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,230

National

Annual mean salary: $75,060

Employment: 665,870

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020) --- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820) --- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#17. Gas plant operators

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $64,970

#52 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $76,970

Employment: 15,110

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600) --- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750) --- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)

#16. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $65,260

#106 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $69,470

Employment: 125,440

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470) --- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370) --- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)

#15. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $65,730

#335 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $79,060

Employment: 123,940

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700) --- Salinas, CA ($110,180) --- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#14. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $66,750

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National

Annual mean salary: $52,450

Employment: 106,170

Metros with highest average pay: Billings, MT ($88,420) --- Baton Rouge, LA ($76,050) --- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,340)

#13. Detectives and criminal investigators

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $67,970

#255 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $90,370

Employment: 107,890

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210) --- Anchorage, AK ($127,070) --- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#12. Print binding and finishing workers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $68,840

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $37,060

Employment: 40,810

Metros with highest average pay: Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($68,840) --- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($50,000) --- Spartanburg, SC ($46,850)

#11. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $69,020

#194 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $70,960

Employment: 278,140

Metros with highest average pay: Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350) --- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200) --- Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#10. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $69,030

#280 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 600

National

Annual mean salary: $73,590

Employment: 526,240

Metros with highest average pay: Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830) --- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030) --- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#9. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $72,590

#69 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 870

National

Annual mean salary: $67,330

Employment: 629,420

Metros with highest average pay: Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170) --- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910) --- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#8. Industrial machinery mechanics

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $74,200

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 650

National

Annual mean salary: $58,780

Employment: 373,090

Metros with highest average pay: Fairbanks, AK ($85,900) --- Lake Charles, LA ($85,360) --- Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#7. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $76,070

#26 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $64,230

Employment: 50,780

Metros with highest average pay: Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890) --- Fresno, CA ($86,230) --- Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)

#6. Gambling managers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $77,820

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $89,190

Employment: 3,660

Metros with highest average pay: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($106,830) --- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($104,140) --- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,210)

#5. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $81,310

#81 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $87,640

Employment: 22,490

Metros with highest average pay: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,210) --- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,510) --- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($114,280)

#4. Power plant operators

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $81,420

#84 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $83,740

Employment: 28,960

Metros with highest average pay: Fresno, CA ($129,650) --- Wenatchee, WA ($123,180) --- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $85,480

#331 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $105,580

Employment: 144,640

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890) --- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170) --- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#2. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $98,230

#15 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $98,330

Employment: 33,490

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,420) --- Anchorage, AK ($118,620) --- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($110,750)

#1. Real estate brokers

Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS

Annual mean salary: $99,480

#19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $86,490

Employment: 48,460

Metros with highest average pay: Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460) --- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810) --- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.