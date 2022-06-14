WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sweltering heat this week

Sweltering heat this week
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve got more heat and humidity on the way this week! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be over 100. There’s a small chance for isolated showers and storms, but many of us will stay dry.

Temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s by Wednesday morning, and the humidity will stay very high. We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. However, it’s still going to be very hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few more showers and storms are possible on Friday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday may be the hottest day of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. A few stray showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It’s going to be hot for Father’s Day, and rain chances will be slim to none with highs in the mid 90s.

In the tropics, there is a disturbance in the Western Caribbean. It may develop into a tropical depression this week. If it does develop, it would likely impact Central America or Mexico. It is currently not a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Nicole Chevalier, 27, of Gulfport, is held on a charge of leaving the scene of an...
Suspected arrested in reported Biloxi hit-and-run
The search is over for Nicholas “Josh” Shiyou. Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Investigators say wanted Hancock County man now in custody
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies tased and arrested a naked man, video from a bystander showed.
Naked man tased, arrested at gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station

Latest News

Sweltering heat this week
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Tuesday’s Forecast
In the tropics, a tropical disturbance in the south Caribbean has a medium chance to become a...
Wesley's 6am Tuesday Tropics Update
Heat wave continues into this week. Looks like the heat index again reach the 100s this...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast