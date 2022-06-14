Sweltering heat this week

We’ve got more heat and humidity on the way this week! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be over 100. There’s a small chance for isolated showers and storms, but many of us will stay dry.

Temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s by Wednesday morning, and the humidity will stay very high. We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. However, it’s still going to be very hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few more showers and storms are possible on Friday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday may be the hottest day of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. A few stray showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It’s going to be hot for Father’s Day, and rain chances will be slim to none with highs in the mid 90s.

In the tropics, there is a disturbance in the Western Caribbean. It may develop into a tropical depression this week. If it does develop, it would likely impact Central America or Mexico. It is currently not a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast.

