State and local leaders discuss dispensaries, dollars at supervisors conference

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Day Two of the annual Mississippi Association of Supervisors Convention at the Coast Coliseum began with a discussion on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

Guest speakers Kris Jones with the Mississippi Department of Health and David Caldwell with the Mississippi Department of Revenue led a presentation.

Jones stressed safety first.

“They have to pass a number of testing processes to make sure that that product can safely be sold to a consumer,” she explained.

The two answered several questions from the crowd, like how much it will cost businesses to get rolling.

“The actual fee is $25,000 with a $15,000 nonrefundable application fee that goes along with it,” Caldwell said. “So, the dispensary will pay $40,000 on the front end and then $25,000 for each renewal.”

Later, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann was presented an appreciation award for state-wide funding approved last year, which is about $1 billion that will go to roads, bridges and more.

“The Coast and all of the people that watch WLOX will start to see the maintenance programs, all the county programs, coming in Harrison, Jackson counties, Hancock, all of those and north of here will start seeing very significant improvements in our infrastructure,” he said.

State leaders spent the day connecting with county supervisors outside the office.

“The legislators and supervisors work hand-in-hand to try to make Mississippi a better place, and what they do on the county level is vitally important for our citizens,” Speaker of the House Philip Gunn told WLOX.

The convention will continue Wednesday morning with breakfast starting at 7:30.

