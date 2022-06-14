WLOX Careers
Shots fired in D'Iberville neighborhood

D’Iberville police responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 p.m. on Avondale Circle, just...
D’Iberville police responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 p.m. on Avondale Circle, just off Highway 15.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - “We were in the house and all we heard was pow,” said resident Harry Watkins. “And somebody was out there saying that somebody was shooting out here. We came outside, heard a bunch of arguing. The next thing you know, police were all over the corner.”

Harry Watkins couldn’t believe a shooting was happening in his neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, a few feet away from his home.

“No, no,” Watkins said. “You don’t have any gunshots around here. No way, no. And then the police patrol through here a lot and sometimes play basketball with the kids.”

D’Iberville police responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 p.m. on Avondale Circle, just off Highway 15. When they got there, they saw visible damage to a duplex while investigating.

Neighbors said children were outside.

“Police can do all they can, but you can’t stop a person that just goes off and decides to take a gun at somebody,” Watkins added. “What can you do? They can’t be everywhere.”

Authorities now have a suspect in custody, locating them using a neighborhood video camera.

According to Chief Shannon Nobles, no injuries were reported.

“You’ve got a lot of people scared on that end, but no one was hit.”

Police said they are gathering more evidence, and they plan to charge the suspect they have in custody.

