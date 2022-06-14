Picayune Police Department hosts youth basketball games

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Picayune Police Department is hosting Lay Ups at The Link basketball games at the First Baptist Church in Picayune.

Chief of Police Joe Quave said the basketball games will help law enforcement interact with teenagers while keeping them busy this summer.

“I couldn’t think of something more important. It’s all part of that relationship, that communication, that engagement that we have with the community. The only time we are with the community, we can’t just be putting handcuffs on people. There’s got to be activities and things like that,” Quave said.

The department partnered with the Picayune First Baptist Church to host basketball games every Monday until the end of July.

“We are calling it Lay Ups at the Link because this building at the church as it is called the link, so we just invited kids every Monday from three to four to come in and play basketball,” Quave said.

12-year-old Treymon Hall, like several Picayune kids, is adding playing basketball at the link to his summer to-do list.

“It’s really good. I come here every Monday to get some work in and get better,” Hall said.

13-year-old Kelton Stewart already plays for a team but does not mind spending extra time on the court. He said he really enjoys the extra training and is looking forward to attending more games.

“It is a great place to be. If you are bored, you can just come over here,” Stewart said.

Quave said other officers will swing by the link during the games to interact with kids. He encourages other kids to stop by and play.

