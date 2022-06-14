WLOX Careers
Large alligator halts traffic on I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan St.

Alligator crossing I-10 at Ryan St.
Alligator crossing I-10 at Ryan St.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A large alligator was spotted on the I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan Street around 8:30 a.m.

“Traffic was a little congested and I couldn’t figure out why, until it was discovered what the cause was. THAT THING IS A BEAST!,” said Winston Andrews who was driving to work that morning.

The alligator was headed for a nearby gully, officials said.

