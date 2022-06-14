Happening June 20-23rd: Media for Red Cross Blood Drive

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Whether you’re a regular donor, or considering it for the first time, the Media for Red Cross Blood Drive is a great opportunity to give the gift of life.

Donated blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days for red cells, so the supply must constantly be replenished. One blood donation can help save more than one life and volunteer blood donors are the only way to ensure a stable blood supply.

Where to donate blood

Starting Monday, June 20 and running through Thursday, June 23, donations sites will be set up across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

6/20/22: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., City of Pass Christian – Randolph Senior Center, 315 Clark Ave.

6/21/22: noon – 7 p.m., Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, 39531

6/21/20: noon – 5 p.m., Central Bible Church, 2005 Longfellow Dr., Bay, St. Louis, 39520

6/22/22: noon – 7 p.m., Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, 39531

6/23/20: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., City of Pascagoula, 1912 Live Oak Ave., Pascagoula, 39568

Eligible donors with type O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at these locations. Power Reds give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

How to donate blood

For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Sponsor code: gulfcoast.

Donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

“The need for blood is constant and volunteer donors are the only source to help patients in need,” said Annette Rowland, Communications Director, Red Cross Alabama and Mississippi Region. “WLOX, WXXV, and Coast Radio Group have been committed partners, and these blood drives will assist the Red Cross to have a readily available blood supply, which is critical for patients whose survival depends on transfusion.”

All presenting blood donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt and other special treats, while supplies last.

Since 1988, the American Red Cross has partnered with Mississippi Gulf Coast media to help maintain a substantial summer blood supply. (American Red Cross)

