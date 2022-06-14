WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County

Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were told the driver had evacuated all eight children on the school bus and moved them to safety.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County bus driver managed to move students to safety after their bus caught on fire in the southwestern part of the county Tuesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the report of the fire on Phillips Road East at 7:19 a.m.

Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were told the driver had evacuated all eight children on the school bus and moved them to safety.

Volunteer units from South Jones Fire & Rescue and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue made it to the scene and put out the fire that had taken over the bus.

“Great job by school bus driver Ashley Renee McCullough in quickly evacuating the eight students and moving them to safety. Her actions were instrumental in avoiding any injuries to students, and we commend her for her courage and quick thinking,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“We also thank the volunteer firefighters who responded to this incident,” Berlin added. “Day in and day out, these community heroes respond to help others. Today was another example of their dedication.”

Chancellor said the Jones County School District dispatched a replacement bus to pick up the students.

The sheriff’s department says the bus that burned was extremely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Brianna Nicole Chevalier, 27, of Gulfport, is held on a charge of leaving the scene of an...
Suspected arrested in reported Biloxi hit-and-run
Nicholas Shiyou, AKA "Josh Shiyou" is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and...
Hancock County searching for possibly armed and dangerous man
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies tased and arrested a naked man, video from a bystander showed.
Naked man tased, arrested at gas station

Latest News

The search is over for Nicholas “Josh” Shiyou. Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Investigators say wanted Hancock County man now in custody
In the tropics, a tropical disturbance in the south Caribbean has a medium chance to become a...
Wesley's 6am Tuesday Tropics Update
Heat wave continues into this week. Looks like the heat index again reach the 100s this...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
The Mississippi Legislative Budget Office recently released the latest revenue report for...
Mississippi surpassing projected revenue collection amount by more than $1B