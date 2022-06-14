Brandon business owner ‘Mr. Fix It’ pleads guilty after scamming 7 victims in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, June 2, Jamie Ladell Sullivan, aka “Mr. Fix It,” pleaded guilty to one count of false pretense.

Judge Arthur sentenced Sullivan to ten years with five years suspended, leaving five years to serve in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Upon release from custody, Sullivan will be placed on five years of supervised probation.

In September of 2020, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sullivan, who owned Mr. Fix It Garage Door located in Brandon.

Deputies said at the time that Sullivan was the target of an investigation after they received multiple reports that people paid for garage door installation - yet no work was ever done.

When they tried to confront Sullivan, he would offer excuses before eventually cutting off all communication.

In all, Sullivan scammed seven victims in Rankin County, including an 86-year-old vulnerable adult, according to the Office of the District Attorney.

The Rankin County District Attorney’s Office recovered the full restitution, $11,973.50, from Sullivan for the victims.

