Biloxi Back Bay Walkway part of a living shoreline

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held Tuesday for the $2 million, 1/3 mile Biloxi Back Bay Walkway, which runs from Forest Avenue to Kensington Drive.

“It’s a great day and a great project. The design is great. This light blue paint is even cool. Anything on the water wins, and I think this is a perfect example of that,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich.

Gilich and others talked about what they used to do down here in the old days compared to what people can do now, with these benches, pavilions, and LED solar lights.

“We were able to build a seawall along with a living shoreline,” said Joe Spraggins, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Executive Director.

The project was financed with GOMESA funding.

