WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Work to raise Graveline Road now underway; Road detours in place

Traffic will be detoured through Old Spanish Trail or Ladnier Road.
Heavy rains often cause flooding and road closures in the area of Graveline Road, south of De...
Heavy rains often cause flooding and road closures in the area of Graveline Road, south of De La Pointe Drive. This project will raise the roadway three feet from its lowest point.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Long awaited work to raise a portion of Graveline Road near the railroad tracks begins this week in east Gautier.

The construction area is a 600-foot strip of roadway north of the railroad tracks and south of De La Pointe Drive. Once complete, the roadway will be raised three feet from its lowest point.

Starting Monday, June 13, traffic will be detoured through Old Spanish Trail or Ladnier Road. During a high tide, Old Spanish Trail will likely be under water, leaving Ladnier Road as the only detour route.

“Jackson County is pleased to partner with the City of Gautier in resolving this serious drainage issue on Graveline Road,” District 3 Supervisor Ken Taylor said. “Our citizens deserve to have safe exit from their homes during serious flooding conditions, and this improvement will provide that.”

“It is a wonderful partnership to be able and work together for the betterment of the citizens of Gautier and Jackson County,” Mayor Casey Vaughan said. “This project has been a top priority to help citizens have more than one way out during a high tide for decades. It is very important to have this completed before the LaMotte Bayou bridge project on Graveline Road because this will be the only route out of this area during the construction of the new bridge.”

City officials say the road improvement will benefit citizens, tourists visiting Shepard State Park, and first responders who must deploy barricades and respond to emergency calls from vehicles flooding during a high tide.

The project should be finished in about 30 days, depending on the weather.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, MGM Resorts announced the sale of Gold Strike Casino & Resorts in Tunica for $450...
MGM Resorts sells Gold Strike Casino; Beau Rivage to receive more resources
Billfish Classic
Billfish Classic continues throughout weekend
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Saturday morning, folks gathered for a special christening ceremony at Ingalls Shipbuilding to...
Ingalls Shipbuilding christens new ship named after WWII veteran hero
Top to bottom, left to right: Christina Baylis, Robert Baylis, Travis Wade
Three suspects arrested in Jackson County on child sex charges

Latest News

Nicholas Shiyou, AKA "Josh Shiyou" is wanted for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and...
Hancock County searching for possibly armed and dangerous man
Blazing hot and humid this week
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
9-year-old victim in hit and run on Highway 90 and Porter Ave. in Biloxi
9-year-old victim of hit and run on Highway 90 in Biloxi
Wesley's Monday 6AM Tropics Update
Wesley's Monday 6AM Tropics Update