Work to raise Graveline Road now underway; Road detours in place

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Long awaited work to raise a portion of Graveline Road near the railroad tracks begins this week in east Gautier.

The construction area is a 600-foot strip of roadway north of the railroad tracks and south of De La Pointe Drive. Once complete, the roadway will be raised three feet from its lowest point.

Starting Monday, June 13, traffic will be detoured through Old Spanish Trail or Ladnier Road. During a high tide, Old Spanish Trail will likely be under water, leaving Ladnier Road as the only detour route.

“Jackson County is pleased to partner with the City of Gautier in resolving this serious drainage issue on Graveline Road,” District 3 Supervisor Ken Taylor said. “Our citizens deserve to have safe exit from their homes during serious flooding conditions, and this improvement will provide that.”

“It is a wonderful partnership to be able and work together for the betterment of the citizens of Gautier and Jackson County,” Mayor Casey Vaughan said. “This project has been a top priority to help citizens have more than one way out during a high tide for decades. It is very important to have this completed before the LaMotte Bayou bridge project on Graveline Road because this will be the only route out of this area during the construction of the new bridge.”

City officials say the road improvement will benefit citizens, tourists visiting Shepard State Park, and first responders who must deploy barricades and respond to emergency calls from vehicles flooding during a high tide.

The project should be finished in about 30 days, depending on the weather.

