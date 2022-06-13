WLOX Careers
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station

Investigators captured 25-year-old Robert Jackson early Monday morning in connection with the shooting death of 5-year-old Mariyah Lacey.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have captured the man they believe is responsible for the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl at a Jackson gas station Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe 25-year-old Robert Jackson got into a domestic altercation with the mother of 5-year-old Mariyah Lacey at the Jasco gas station on Bailey Avenue.

According to JPD, after the altercation ensued, shots were fired into the vehicle occupied by the victim.

The 5-year-old was taken to UMMC for advanced medical treatment by a private vehicle but later died.

Police captured Jackson sometime early Monday morning. It’s not clear what charges he’s currently facing. He remains behind bars as he waits for a bail hearing.

