Sen. Roger Wicker has been diagnosed with COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. Roger Wicker has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wicker’s communications director, Phillip Waller, released this statement: “Today, Sen. Wicker received a positive result for COVID-19 after taking a required test. He will be expected to miss votes and committee business this week until he is able to return in person to the Senate.”

Wicker, who has been in the Senate since 2007, currently serves on the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Committee on Armed Services, the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, the Committee on Environment and Public Works, and the Committee on Rules, according to his website.

The senator has tested positive for the virus three times, according to WLBT reports. He previously tested positive in February 2022 and August 2021.

