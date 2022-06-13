Kids share thoughts on Biloxi’s Summer Fair

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Kids share their thoughts on the first week of the Summer Fair at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi.

The fair started last Thursday. Since then, hundreds of families have visited. 11-year-old Hailey Cassidy has been attending the Summer Fair for many years now. She said her favorite ride, the Gravitron never gets old.

“I’ve been coming here since I was seven years old, I mostly have been coming here my whole life,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy is one of many kids who look forward to the summer fair in Biloxi each year. Especially now that kids are out of school.

The family friendly fair this year has more than just carnival rides for kids to enjoy. It has a petting zoo, Illusion show, and several vendors from all over the state.

11-year-old Reginald Crosby says the games are fun, but not as much fun as spending time with his dad.

“Basically, we have been riding carnival rides which have been a lot of fun. Then we played a lot of games to win prizes. Unfortunately, we didn’t win but it was fun,” Crosby said.

The fair will continue until Sunday, June 19th.

