Gulfport community challenges folks to find solutions to end gun violence

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gulfport are devastated by how much gun violence has risen in the community.

They’re challenging folks to come together with a plan that will help people put the guns down, and the youth to turn to a brighter future.

When you drive past Arkansas Ave and MLK Blvd., you’ll likely see blues player Lee Magee.

Magee said he’s been singing the blues for nearly 60 years while moving the community with his music.

“Music controls your mind. If you want to control the crowd, you start playing the music. If you want to control the community, same thing,” said Magee.

However, Magee said the community is out of control with rise of gun violence.

“It’s bad. They hate each other, you got to hate somebody to kill them. Let’s stop playing with it and deal with it,” said Magee.

Magee said anyone can step up and deal with the issue, it’s a simple as having a conversation in your backyard.

“The only way to turn it around is through seminars where we can communicate, look you in the eye. We can disagree or agree and get it all out because at the end of the day the truth is going to speak for itself,” said Magee.

Destiny Girl’s Elite is doing its part by hosting the My Destiny Weekend Getaway event.

Founder, LaTrina McCarty, explained the goal is to teach ladies self-help and provide resources to become future leaders.

“We want them to be introduced to it early, those coping skills, so they won’t have to waste time. But they can walk in their purpose and know how to deal with whatever comes their way,” said McCarty.

On the other hand, McCarty, said the community can only do so much, but it all starts at home.

“Our youth don’t have that foundation. We know a solid foundation will give them which they need in order to be inspired, to be motivated and honestly loving on themselves first,” said McCarty.

Magee said he’ll continue to fight to spread awareness so that people will only experience the blues through his music, not through gun violence.

“I say what I mean and mean what I say and won’t back down,” said Magee.

Magee plans to host public discussions at the four corners of Arkansas Ave. and MLK Blvd.

