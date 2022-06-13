Coast Special Olympians bring home medals from USA games

WLOX Careers
Competing on the national stage and winning Olympic medals is just what a couple of Coast Special Olympians did recently at the USA Games in Orlando, Fla.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Competing on the national stage and winning Olympic medals is just what a couple of Coast Special Olympians did recently at the USA Games in Orlando, Fla.

21-year-old Connor Tingle has cerebral palsy, but that doesn’t stop him from throwing some weight around. He won two golds and a silver in the bench press and deadlift.

“Going down there, my mindset was to have no regrets and to leave everything on the platform. When the lights go on, I perform,” Tingle said.

Tingle also helps out the Gautier football team as a defensive assistant.

“He just blew it out of the water. We were nervous, but he went out there and just killed it,” said Christy Tingle.

19-year-old Rikayla Shay has Down’s syndrome, but during her competition, things were looking up. She won a silver medal, two bronze and a ribbon for her work on the bench, squat and deadlift.

“I loved the moment. It was the best lift in my life. I love it so much,” she said. said.

