Blazing hot and humid this week

We’re under another Heat Advisory today. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but the heat index may be as high as 105-110. You’ll need to drink plenty of water and take it easy if you’re going to be outside for long. There is a small chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon, but most of the day will stay dry.

Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will likely be well over 100 again. Isolated showers and storms will be possible. We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers and storms Wednesday through Friday. However, it will remain incredibly hot and humid. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, there’s a low chance for development in the Western Caribbean. It looks like if a system were to develop, it would not be a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast. We’ll closely watch for any changes.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.