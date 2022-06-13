9-year-old victim of hit and run on Highway 90 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department reports that there has been a hit and run on Highway 90 and Porter Avenue in Biloxi.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m. Monday, and the victim is a 9-year-old child. The child was put on a stretcher by medics at the scene.

There is no accurate description of the vehicle yet. All lanes on Highway 90 are back open to traffic.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.