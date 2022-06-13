WLOX Careers
9-year-old victim of hit and run on Highway 90 in Biloxi

9-year-old victim in hit and run on Highway 90 and Porter Ave. in Biloxi
9-year-old victim in hit and run on Highway 90 and Porter Ave. in Biloxi(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department reports that there has been a hit and run on Highway 90 and Porter Avenue in Biloxi.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m. Monday, and the victim is a 9-year-old child. The child was put on a stretcher by medics at the scene.

There is no accurate description of the vehicle yet. All lanes on Highway 90 are back open to traffic.

