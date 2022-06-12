Very hot and humid on Sunday

It’s going to be blazing hot today! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, and the heat index could get as high as 110. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take some breaks in the A/C if you’re going to spend much time outside. There is a small chance for a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon, but many of us will stay dry.

We’ll only cool down into the mid to upper 70s tonight, and the humidity will stick around. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible, but we’ll also see a lot of sunshine. It’s getting even hotter Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will likely be well over 100. A few showers and storms are possible through the end of the week.

In the tropics, no new development is expected over the next five days.

