Pass Christian Library hosts their first Garifuna Festival

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian Public Library hosted the Garifuna Festival to celebrate the Afro-Indigenous culture.

The festival had traditional food, music, and even a book author, but the highlight of the event featured a group of people working on a Garifuna documentary called Anichigu.

Audrey and Nora Flores grew up in New York. Their parents are originally from Roatán, Honduras. Nora said her parents are part of the Garifuna tribe which originated in the Caribbean Island, Saint Vincent. In 1796, the Garifuna people were exiled by the British.

This led them to establish themselves in different countries of Central America.

“Nora and I were sisters. We are Garifuna. That’s our indigenous group and we are the founders of Garifuna Cultural Center in Roatan Honduras,” Audrey said.

The sisters always embraced their culture. When they were younger, they would frequently visit Honduras. Nora said that inspired her to one day live there.

“My dad, he always had love for our community, and we were exposed to that as young girl. I guess that’s where the seeds were planted,” Nora said.

Both Nora and Audrey worked together to convert their dad’s bar in Roatán into the first Garifuna Culture Center in Honduras.

The passion they have for their culture caught the attention of film maker, Sarah Borealis. Borealis approached the sisters with the idea of creating a documentary about the Garifuna people.

The sisters star in the film which highlights their move and culture. The documentary is still a work in-progress. The Flores sisters and Borealis are asking for donations to help with production costs.

