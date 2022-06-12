WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pass Christian Library hosts their first Garifuna Festival

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian Public Library hosted the Garifuna Festival to celebrate the Afro-Indigenous culture.

The festival had traditional food, music, and even a book author, but the highlight of the event featured a group of people working on a Garifuna documentary called Anichigu.

Audrey and Nora Flores grew up in New York. Their parents are originally from Roatán, Honduras. Nora said her parents are part of the Garifuna tribe which originated in the Caribbean Island, Saint Vincent. In 1796, the Garifuna people were exiled by the British.

This led them to establish themselves in different countries of Central America.

“Nora and I were sisters. We are Garifuna. That’s our indigenous group and we are the founders of Garifuna Cultural Center in Roatan Honduras,” Audrey said.

The sisters always embraced their culture. When they were younger, they would frequently visit Honduras. Nora said that inspired her to one day live there.

“My dad, he always had love for our community, and we were exposed to that as young girl. I guess that’s where the seeds were planted,” Nora said.

Both Nora and Audrey worked together to convert their dad’s bar in Roatán into the first Garifuna Culture Center in Honduras.

The passion they have for their culture caught the attention of film maker, Sarah Borealis. Borealis approached the sisters with the idea of creating a documentary about the Garifuna people.

The sisters star in the film which highlights their move and culture. The documentary is still a work in-progress. The Flores sisters and Borealis are asking for donations to help with production costs.

You can donate here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Top to bottom, left to right: Christina Baylis, Robert Baylis, Travis Wade
Three suspects arrested in Jackson County on child sex charges
On Thursday, MGM Resorts announced the sale of Gold Strike Casino & Resorts in Tunica for $450...
MGM Resorts sells Gold Strike Casino; Beau Rivage to receive more resources
Late Thursday, Palazzo challenged Ezell to debate the issues, but when he did he took a shot at...
Seniors citizens fire back following incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo’s comments
Daniel Tenner, 20, of Jackson has confessed to investigators that he robbed and killed Tyrone,...
Investigators say Jackson man confessed to killing Pascagoula woman over Facebook Marketplace purchase

Latest News

Billfish Classic
Billfish Classic continues throughout weekend
This weekend marks the convention's 30th year.
‘Bayou Wars’ marks 30 years of gaming fun
Saturday morning, folks gathered for a special christening ceremony at Ingalls Shipbuilding to...
Ingalls Shipbuilding christens new ship named after WWII veteran hero
Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run
Ole Miss thumps USM, takes series lead with 10-0 win