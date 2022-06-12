Billfish Classic continues throughout weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 26th Annual Gulf Coast Billfish Classic delivered quite the show this weekend, including an angler reeling in a 763-pound Blue Marlin.

“Holy smokes, how did they bring that in?” said Robbie Simpson. “I’m glad I wasn’t on the other end of the rod and reel trying to reel it in.”

Vessels plied the billfish-rich waters off the coast, competing for over $2 million dollars in cash & prizes. Tournament Director Bobby Carter said money is one reason South Mississippi is a great location for the event.

“One of the reasons that I think it’s great for the coast is because we have the casinos,” Carter said. “Over the years I’ve found out that fisherman love to gamble and gamblers love to fish. Also you have the hospitality we have to offer here in Biloxi. Not only the casinos, but the restaurants, the beaches, everything around here.”

Anglers from all over the region participated, including some from South Mississippi. Officials said just under one hundred boats competed this year.

“We have broken no less than seven or eight records,” Carter added. “We hold the gulf record for Blue Marlin at 1,054 pounds.”

“It’s kind of neat to see the large fish come in,” said Coy Simpson. “It’s fun to see all the fish come in. We were here when they had the 1,000 pound fish record.”

A huge crowd was on hand to watch, enjoying the weather while keeping a close eye on the scale.

“We just enjoy all of the fun things the coast has to offer,” said Robbie Simpson.

The Billfish Classic featured nightly dock parties, a golf outing and live entertainment for the spectators at the weigh scales.

