WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Bayou Wars’ marks 30 years of gaming fun

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, the D’iberville Civic Center is serving as the host to the Bayou Wars, one of the longest running gaming conventions on the coast.

This weekend marks the 30th year for the gathering. The convention showcases a large variety of massive board games, customized figures and role playing cards. With the convention being cancelled last year, fans were eager to sit across from friends and compete in their favorite tabletop board games.

“It’s a toy soldier convention,” said Chris Johnston, founder of the convention. “People get together we been doing it for thirty years. We play toy soldiers and recreate historical battles and fantasy battles. It’s just a good times. The older players here also brought their families, so it’s a generational pull.”

The event will continue on through Sunday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Top to bottom, left to right: Christina Baylis, Robert Baylis, Travis Wade
Three suspects arrested in Jackson County on child sex charges
On Thursday, MGM Resorts announced the sale of Gold Strike Casino & Resorts in Tunica for $450...
MGM Resorts sells Gold Strike Casino; Beau Rivage to receive more resources
Daniel Tenner, 20, of Jackson has confessed to investigators that he robbed and killed Tyrone,...
Investigators say Jackson man confessed to killing Pascagoula woman over Facebook Marketplace purchase
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Saturday morning, folks gathered for a special christening ceremony at Ingalls Shipbuilding to...
Ingalls Shipbuilding christens new ship named after WWII veteran hero
Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run
Ole Miss thumps USM, takes series lead with 10-0 win
Eric's First Alert Forecast 6.11.22
Very hot and humid, stray storms possible in the afternoon
Anglers from all over the region are participating, including some from South Mississippi.
The 26th Annual Gulf Coast Billfish Classic is going on right now in Biloxi