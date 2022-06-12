WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

For the first time ever, the price for a gallon of regular gas in Broward County is selling at...
For the first time ever, the price for a gallon of regular gas in Broward County is selling at some gas stations for more than five dollars, as seen at this Mobil station in Margate, Fla., on Sunday, June, 12, 2022.(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 20 cents over three weeks, to $5.86 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, MGM Resorts announced the sale of Gold Strike Casino & Resorts in Tunica for $450...
MGM Resorts sells Gold Strike Casino; Beau Rivage to receive more resources
Gary Vestal owner of INSPR Exchange cut the ribbon at the grand opening of his store.
INSPR Exchange clothing store opens up at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi
Late Thursday, Palazzo challenged Ezell to debate the issues, but when he did he took a shot at...
Seniors citizens fire back following incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo’s comments
Top to bottom, left to right: Christina Baylis, Robert Baylis, Travis Wade
Three suspects arrested in Jackson County on child sex charges
In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

Latest News

Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
A 16-year-old musical prodigy graduated from UC Davis.
WATCH: 16-year-old musical prodigy graduates from college
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainian defenders managing...
As fighting rages, Ukraine’s leader says troops defy Russia
A 16-year-old musical prodigy graduated from UC Davis.
WATCH: 16-year-old musical prodigy graduates