WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Amid abortion debate, clinic asks: Who’s caring for moms?

(Source: WDAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The founder of a midwifery clinic in Mississippi’s capital is trying to open the state’s first birth center.

As state Republican officials are trying to ban abortion and await a ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Sisters in Birth CEO Getty Israel says nothing is being done to support women who choose to give birth.

Federal statistics show Mississippi has the highest infant death rate in the nation, and Black babies die at roughly twice the rate of white children.

Most of Israel’s patients are Black women on Medicaid. She wants to teach patients who she’s seen taken advantage of in the medical system how to take control of their bodies and advocate for themselves.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, MGM Resorts announced the sale of Gold Strike Casino & Resorts in Tunica for $450...
MGM Resorts sells Gold Strike Casino; Beau Rivage to receive more resources
Gary Vestal owner of INSPR Exchange cut the ribbon at the grand opening of his store.
INSPR Exchange clothing store opens up at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi
Late Thursday, Palazzo challenged Ezell to debate the issues, but when he did he took a shot at...
Seniors citizens fire back following incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo’s comments
Top to bottom, left to right: Christina Baylis, Robert Baylis, Travis Wade
Three suspects arrested in Jackson County on child sex charges
In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

Latest News

Ole Miss advances to the 2022 College World Series.
Ole Miss blanks USM 5-0, punches ticket to College World Series
Eric's First Alert Forecast 6.12.22
Heat builds over South Mississippi this week
Gautier resident Mark Everson co-produced the musical Paradise Square, which has ten Tony Award...
Jackson County Chamber President Paige Roberts joins from Radio City Music Hall
Organizers say it's a chance for women with the same goal to find resources to get them to...
Destiny Girl's Elite shows young ladies the tools to become the next generation of leaders