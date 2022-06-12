WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

100-year-old WWII veteran shares POW experience with Shelby soldiers

Veteran captivates with tales of long ago.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard hosted a special lecture at Camp Shelby Saturday, presented by a World War Two veteran and former prisoner of war who recently turned 100-years-old.

Olin R. Pickens spoke at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum to a gathering of soldiers training at the post and those taking part in officers candidate school. Pickens was born on Dec. 31, 1921, in Dumas, Miss

He served in the U.S. Army in North Africa, but was captured by the German Army in February 1943 and spent 26 months as a POW in Europe.

“A lot of (soldiers attending) grandfathers were over there, a POW, and now, they realize what he went through that he wouldn’t talk about when he came home,” Pickens said. “As bad as it all was, we would do it again for our freedom.”

After the lecture, Pickens received a special honor from National Guard leaders.

He was presented the Department. of Defense Prisoner of War Medal.

“We not only thank (the World War Two generation) for (its) service and its military contribution, but what they made to make the engine of this country be successful and those are the benefits we’re reaping today,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, MIssissippi’s adjutant general.

Boyles and assistant adjutant general (Army) Maj. Gen. John T. Kelly pinned the prisoner of war medal on Pickens.

Camp Shelby was one of the first stops for Pickens when he returned home from World War Two.

His visit to the post Saturday was his first trip back in 77 years.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

On Thursday, MGM Resorts announced the sale of Gold Strike Casino & Resorts in Tunica for $450...
MGM Resorts sells Gold Strike Casino; Beau Rivage to receive more resources
Gary Vestal owner of INSPR Exchange cut the ribbon at the grand opening of his store.
INSPR Exchange clothing store opens up at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi
Late Thursday, Palazzo challenged Ezell to debate the issues, but when he did he took a shot at...
Seniors citizens fire back following incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo’s comments
Top to bottom, left to right: Christina Baylis, Robert Baylis, Travis Wade
Three suspects arrested in Jackson County on child sex charges
In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

Latest News

Jaimee Dorris takes us to a George County dairy farm, Havens Down Home Creamery.
In Their Shoes: Milking cows, making ice cream at Havens Down Home Creamery
Jaimee Dorris takes us to a George County dairy farm, Havens Down Home Creamery.
In Their Shoes: Milking cows, making ice cream at Havens Down Home Creamery
The 2022 South Mississippi Summer Fair will take place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum &...
LIVE REPORT: The Summer Fair opens Thursday in Biloxi
Gulfport’s civic club President Louis Gholar said when he tries to talk with the youth, they...
Community reacts to new details in Old Pass Road shooting
Wednesday is the first-day patients may apply for a medical marijuana card in Mississippi.
City of Biloxi opens the door for medical marijuana businesses