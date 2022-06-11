WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets

A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the...
A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian bombers have likely been launching 1960s-era heavy, anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads against land targets in Ukraine, a British military intelligence report said Saturday.

It said the 5.5-ton Kh-22 missiles, when used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, are highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties.

Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, Britain’s Defense Ministry said in a daily update.

Russian forces have been concentrating their efforts on capturing all of Ukraine’s eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas. The area borders Russia and has been partly controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Civilians have been fleeing intense fighting in eastern Ukraine as Russian and Ukrainian forces engage in a grinding battle of attrition for key cities in the country’s industrial heartland.

The report said Ukrainian air defenses were still deterring Russian tactical aircraft from carrying out strikes across much of the country.

___

Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Jill Lawless in London and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Amanti Briscoe, 23, is accused of firing at least eight shots into an apartment complex on...
Pearl River County attempted murder suspect arrested
Both lanes of traffic are congested following an multi-vehicle accident on I-10 eastbound near...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident at I-10 past Cedar Lake Rd. / Coast Coliseum EX 44
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Daniel Tenner, 20, of Jackson has confessed to investigators that he robbed and killed Tyrone,...
Investigators say Jackson man confessed to killing Pascagoula woman over Facebook Marketplace purchase

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the...
US: China’s military activity around Taiwan threatens region
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to supporters during her watch party...
Trump endorses Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race
A bystander caught video of police officers getting into a shootout with a suspect at an...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers get into shootout with suspect at intersection in Ohio
A bystander caught video of police officers getting into a shootout with a suspect at an...
Suspect gets into shootout with police at intersection in Ohio