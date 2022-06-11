WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ole Miss thumps USM, takes series lead with 10-0 win

Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run
Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run(WLBT | WLBT Sports)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels shutout the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 10-0 to take a 1-0 lead in the Hattiesburg Super Regional, placing themselves just one win away from advancing to the College World Series.

After both teams failed to cash in on runners in scoring position during the first two innings, Ole Miss would score the first runs of the game in the top of the third inning after two walks were followed by a 1-run RBI single from senior phenom Tim Elko (Lutz, Fla.). Kemp Alderman (Decatur) would score the team’s second run via sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Rebels would tally on one more run during the next inning after a ground-rule double from infielder Peyton Chatagnier (Cypress, Tex.) allowed Garrett Wood (Claremore, Okla.) to earn his first RBI of the year on a double into right field.

A summarization of Southern Miss’ offense could be witnessed in the bottom of the 5th inning when the review of a Reece Ewing (Mobile, Ala.) grand slam determined the ball drifted just inches foul. The at-bat would later result in a swinging strikeout, leaving runners stranded at all bases.

Things would only get worse for the team during the next inning.

Ole Miss would assert its dominance in the top of the sixth, as the team steamrolled its way through four different Golden Eagle pitchers to rattle on seven more runs. Neither team would score for the rest of the game.

Ole Miss pitcher Dylan LeLucia (Port Orange, Fla.) is credited with his seventh win on the year after going 5 2/3 innings while allowing just four hits and fanning nine batters. Tim Elko finished 2-for-5 at the plate including a double and a team high 3 RBIs.

For Southern Miss, Hurston Waldrep (Thomasville, Ga.) allowed 6 hits for 5 runs despite picking up 12 strikeouts over the course of 5 innings pitched. Designated hitter Slade Wilks (Columbia) served as one of the team’s few bright spots at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double.

Game 2 will take place on Sunday at 3pm and will be televised on ESPN2 and ESPNU. If necessary, Game 3 will be held on Monday at 3pm.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an exclusive, Dante Bender told News 11's Tom Williams he did not commit the crimes.
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
Top to bottom, left to right: Christina Baylis, Robert Baylis, Travis Wade
Three suspects arrested in Jackson County on child sex charges
On Thursday, MGM Resorts announced the sale of Gold Strike Casino & Resorts in Tunica for $450...
MGM Resorts sells Gold Strike Casino; Beau Rivage to receive more resources
Daniel Tenner, 20, of Jackson has confessed to investigators that he robbed and killed Tyrone,...
Investigators say Jackson man confessed to killing Pascagoula woman over Facebook Marketplace purchase
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Southern Miss and Ole Miss are ready for first pitch of the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Hattiesburg Super Regional set to showcase Mississippi baseball talent on national stage
Rebel Road Trip
Rebel Road Trip stops in Pascagoula
Southern Mississippi pitcher Tanner Hall (28) throws during an NCAA baseball game against North...
Hattiesburg Super Regional tickets growing scarce and expensive
The Rebel Road Trip rolled into Pascagoula Thursday.
The Rebel Road Trip stops in Pascagoula