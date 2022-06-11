WLOX Careers
INSPR Exchange clothing store opens up at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi

Gary Vestal owner of INSPR Exchange cut the ribbon at the grand opening of his store.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, INSPR Exchange clothing store held its grand opening at the Edgewater Mall.

Owner Gary Vestal started the clothing store in 2019. He said during that time he was working as a truck driver, but he always wanted to start a brand.

“Why not start a company called inspire exchange and I want to inspire people to change,” Vestal said.

Vestal started researching manufactures and soon he was able to build an online brand. He said there were many times where he did not know what he was getting himself into, but that didn’t stop him from accomplishing his goals.

“There’s a lot of struggles. Half of the time I actually figured out what I was doing as I was doing it. Half of the time problems came up and I had no idea how to handle them,” Vestal said.

His mom, Yanhong Vestal, said she never imagined her son would start his own business when they first arrived in the United States from China.

“In 2003, 2004, close like that, and you know we didn’t speak English and he did not speak English at all. It was hard on him school you know,” Yanhong Vestal said.

You can check out INSPR Exchange at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.

