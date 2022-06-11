WLOX Careers
Hot and humid today. Few storms possible.

Hot and humid today. A few storms can't be ruled out.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We’re heating up into the low 90s this afternoon, and the high humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. Most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds today. However, a few hit or miss showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Storms could produce heavy downpours.

Rain chances will decrease tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the mid 70s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Once again, there will be a chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon.

The rest of the week will be very hot and humid. High temps will gradually climb into the mid to upper 90s Monday through Friday. Isolated showers and storms are possible each day, but some of us will stay completely dry. With the high humidity, the heat index could be over 100 by the end of the week.

