Hattiesburg Super Regional set to showcase Mississippi baseball talent on national stage

Southern Miss and Ole Miss are ready for first pitch of the Hattiesburg Super Regional
Southern Miss and Ole Miss are ready for first pitch of the Hattiesburg Super Regional(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) -The upcoming Hattiesburg Super Regional isn’t just a big deal for Southern Miss and Ole Miss but it’s a big deal for the state as well.

Head coaches Scott Berry and Mike Bianco saying Friday, while Ole Miss and Mississippi State are used to seeing the talent Southern Miss has, this Super Regional puts it on a national stage and allows people to see the talent on both sides that Mississippi baseball can produce.

Both coaches know and appreciate the challenge ahead, and they’re respectful of their opponent and confident in their players.

“This is a tough place to play,” said Bianco. “We’ve been coming here for 20-plus years and haven’t had a ton of success. I know we won the last time but we haven’t had a ton of success. We know how good they are, we know how ramped up this crowd will be and it’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

“These guys I’m so honored to lead are just a super bunch of young men on and off the field very high character,” said Berry. “These guys were wired a little bit different in who they were and how they work for each other.”

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. up in Hattiesburg Saturday.

