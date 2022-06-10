Three suspects arrested in Jackson County on child sex charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of three suspects on child sex charges.

In early April, investigators followed up on information they received from the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services regarding the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year old girl. The abuse supposedly occurred to the victim from ages 4-12 at homes in Biloxi and St. Martin.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, a search warrant served at the home in St. Martin would unveil evidence supporting the victim’s claims. Investigators also found child sexual abuse material owned by the homeowner, Travis Wade.

Travis Wade, 48 (Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

Wade, 48, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $500,000.

Christina Baylis, 33 (Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

Christina Baylis, 33, is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of possession of child pornography. Her bond is set at $750,000.

Robert Baylis (Jackson County (Miss.) Sheriff's Department)

Robert Baylis, 48, is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of possession of child pornography. His bond is $750,000.

