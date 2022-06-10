In Their Shoes: Milking cows, making ice cream at Havens Down Home Creamery

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - You’ve probably heard people say, “Farmers are the backbone of America.” But to really appreciate how true that is, you need to see them in action.

This week, Jaimee Dorris takes us to a George County dairy farm, Havens Down Home Creamery in Lucedale.

Kristen Preston says the family business started when they discovered their daughter, Presley, was allergic to milk. But it was all the processing that made the milk hard to digest. Havens Down Home Creamery uses a slow pasteurization process that they say allows the good fat, which is rich in Omega 3s and the original 9 essential vitamins and minerals to be preserved in the milk.

The creamery’s products include fresh cream line milk, reduced fat milk, cream, chocolate milk, butter milk, ice cream, cheese and beef. If you’d like to try the products for yourself, you can always visit the farm or find them at select local retailers in Jackson, George and Greene counties such as Food Tiger/Greer’s in Hurley and Vancleave, and Angel’s Corner in the Central Community.

They also have a mobile ice cream wagon that pops up at community events and different locations. You can get a heads up on the ice cream wagon’s location by following Havens Down Home Creamery on Facebook.

